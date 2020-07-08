From Post-Lockdown Festas To Pop Nights: Check Out What’s Going Down In Malta This Weekend

Now that the parties are here, it’s like nothing ever happened. We’re in the full swing of our post-COVID-19 celebrations and we’re seeing the return of some of our favourite nights out… basically, things couldn’t be much better than they are now. Malta has 10 active cases of COVID-19 and that’s enough a reason for us to celebrate. From art exhibitions to amazing parties, check out these events happening over the weekend…

Thursday 9th July

1. Turbulent Thursdays Channel your inner diva and get down with the biggest hits from your parent’s generation and ours at The Network Lounge Club. From Cher to Cyndi Lauper and Lady Gaga to Taylor Swift, it’s all going down this Thursday!

2. An exhibition on a traditional Maltese craft modernised Jeweler Kevin Attard used his time throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to draw inspiration and has succeeded in creating challenging artworks using the traditional Maltese craft of filigree. And now you can enjoy his modern artwork in the flesh with an exhibition starting tomorrow night at Studio 87.

Friday 10th July

3. Ryan’s is back! From the ashes of the COVID-19 pandemic rises on of Malta’s most cherished hangout spots. Ryan’s Pub is officially back with 909 taking the hot seat with real house music every Friday night baby!

4. Iconic Friday nights Dance to the best commercial hits spun by some of the island’s top DJs at the grand opening of Infinity by Hugo’s featuring none other than Alessia De Martino and co.

5. Rave for charity A night of dancing and good vibes with donations going towards a good cause – the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation. Krow, Matte, A-Call, Darren X Sean Rickett all at Beachaven this Friday night.

Saturday 11th July

6. Pop till you drop! Malta’s alternative mecca The Garage is hosting an 80s pop night featuring all the commercial hits of the iconic decade. Entrance is free.

7. From Grease to Black Eyed Peas The 70s, 80s and 90s all under one roof at the Gianpula Main Room this Saturday night. Taking the main stage for the evening is DJ Alex Grech who will be preceded by DJ Steve Agius.

8. Ziggy, Ziggy, Ziggy What’s more to say? It’s Ziggy all night long over at Uno.

Sunday 12th July

9. Post-lockdown festa We’re ending the weekend with a post-lockdown festa over at Legends in Marsaskala featuring food specials and ice-cold drinks. Smiles and good vibes only.