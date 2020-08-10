From Influencers To Performers: Get To Know The Four Malta’s Got Talent Judges

Malta’s Got Talent is gearing up to take the island by storm and has just announced the four judges of its first ever season, made up of an exciting roster of influencers, performers, and industry experts. Having postponed audition filming by a few weeks due to the new COVID-19 measures, it seems like Malta’s Got Talent’s plans are back on track. Enough talk – here’s all you need to know about the four judges of the first season of Malta’s Got Talent: 1. Maxine Aquilina

Aquilina might be new to Malta’s TV scene, but she’s quite the juggernaut in the local arts sphere. Having performed in some of the island’s biggest theatrical productions – from pantos to period dramas – she’s bound to be a familiar face for any Maltese thespian. Maxine’s also the co-founder of ‘Jays of Sunshine’, a non-profit organisation that helps to make Rainbow Ward patients’ dreams come true. 2. Howard Keith Debono

Debono’s been in the limelight recently for speaking out about the damning impact the authorities’ decisions have had on the local entertainment sector. His efforts to advocate for entertainers’ rights have been further amplified thanks to his appointment as president of the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association. Of course, Howard Keith Debono is also one of Malta’s best-known managers in the music scene. He became a household name with the launch of X Factor Malta a couple of years back, with many comparing him to the infamous Simon Cowell. 3. Sarah Zerafa

If you don’t know who Sarah Zerafa is, then we’re fairly sure you’ve been living under a rock for the past five years. Zerafa, a local influencer and model, was put in the limelight a few years ago after an accident involving her dog left her with scarred lips. Presently, her Instagram account amasses 234,000 followers – easily making her one of Malta’s best-known influencers. 4. Ray Attard

❌❌He’s probably THE FACE when it comes to local tv! Full of positive energy and experience. The second Judge to be revealed is Ray Attard ❌❌ One Moment Can Change Everything™ #MaltasGotTalent Posted by Malta’s Got Talent on Monday, 10 August 2020