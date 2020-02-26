From Flounder To Fancy Dress: 7 Of The Best Maltese Carnival Outfits From Last Week’s Celebrations

Everyone loves a good excuse to dress up and carnival is no different. Last weekend, thousands of Maltese and Gozitans took to the streets to celebrate one of the island’s most beloved and boozy annual events and the outfits they wore didn’t disappoint.

While some settle for a sombrero and a fake mustache, there are others who take things to a whole new level and embrace their carnival look from head to toe.

From Toy Story to the Joker, here are some of the best and cutest carnival looks from last weekend’s antics…