From Flounder To Fancy Dress: 7 Of The Best Maltese Carnival Outfits From Last Week’s Celebrations
Everyone loves a good excuse to dress up and carnival is no different. Last weekend, thousands of Maltese and Gozitans took to the streets to celebrate one of the island’s most beloved and boozy annual events and the outfits they wore didn’t disappoint.
While some settle for a sombrero and a fake mustache, there are others who take things to a whole new level and embrace their carnival look from head to toe.
From Toy Story to the Joker, here are some of the best and cutest carnival looks from last weekend’s antics…
1. There’s no going wrong with a killer Joker look
2. A pink baby dragon fantasy comes to life
3. This baby flounder just melts our hearts
4. Feathers and laces from head to toe
5. Sometimes less is more
6. Cabaret carnival
7. You’ve got a friend in me…
