د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

From Flounder To Fancy Dress: 7 Of The Best Maltese Carnival Outfits From Last Week’s Celebrations

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Everyone loves a good excuse to dress up and carnival is no different. Last weekend, thousands of Maltese and Gozitans took to the streets to celebrate one of the island’s most beloved and boozy annual events and the outfits they wore didn’t disappoint.

While some settle for a sombrero and a fake mustache, there are others who take things to a whole new level and embrace their carnival look from head to toe.

From Toy Story to the Joker, here are some of the best and cutest carnival looks from last weekend’s antics…

1. There’s no going wrong with a killer Joker look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@claasultana) on

2. A pink baby dragon fantasy comes to life

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MISS JAKE (@miss_jake) on

3. This baby flounder just melts our hearts

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by As told by Jade (@jadezammitstevens) on

4. Feathers and laces from head to toe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jurgita Rubeziene (@jurgiuke) on

5. Sometimes less is more

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janice Agius (@janiiiceee) on

6. Cabaret carnival

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BernardG (@bernmk) on

7. You’ve got a friend in me…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leanne ♍️ (@leanne_grech) on

Tag someone who loves to dress up

READ NEXT: Contaminated Trolleys, Prayers And World War 3: This 20,000-Strong Coronavirus Malta Group Is Exploding

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK