From Concerts To Canicross: The First Weekend Of March In Malta Is Poppin’!

Get pumped because the first weekend of March is going to be a big one! There’s a whole lot happening over the next few days, from event launches to a 5k canicross…and even an iPad treasure hunt. Malta sees some talented musicians take the stage this weekend, along with some stand-up comedians, dancers and even a legendary percussionist. Get planning because this list is poppin’ with great events.

Friday 6th March

1. Where It’s ATT events launch G-House Duo Where It’s ATT are launching their launching own events on the Maltese islands! The duo have performed all over Australia and Europe and they’re now bringing their blend of G-House, Tech House and Deep House to The Temple at Gianpula this weekend. Performing for the opening will be BennyGee, Masü, Dela, hosts Where It’s ATT and Supre in what will be a night-long heavy sesh fueled by €35 bottles and €15 shot trays.

2. Eyes To Argust at The Storeroom Post-rock outfit Eyes to Argus will be performing at The Storeroom this weekend in what will mark their first show of 2020. And with that, the band will be performing a mix of brand new tracks along with the familiar classics.

Saturday 7th March

3. Legendary percussionist comes to Malta for a masterclass One of the world’s best percussionists, Pete Lockett, is coming to Malta this weekend for an exclusive masterclass session on expanding your rhythmic vocabulary. Lockett has thrice been voted as the best world percussionist by the readers of Drum magazine and has toured all over the world as a musician and educator. This is a must-go-to show for any drummer and musician.

4. Frisco Disco goes mystico Another edition of Frisco is here and this time they’re delving into the world of mysticism and magic. Nicky Scicluna, Patman, Brian Sunset and Mark Harrison will lead the gypsy crowd at Frisco Mystico with a special performance by Flip Giles.

5. An overview of the human emotions A unique show and educational experience in which five well-known singers and upcoming artists will cover all-time classics that will take you on an emotional journey of love, empathy, grief, anxiety joy and more. Lights, effects and props, along with heartfelt music, will set the tone of the evening and children can even get involved with percussion instruments too.

6. Clueless comedy nights Valletta’s City Lights is getting filthy this weekend with a night of stand up comedy presented to you by host Dom Tabone and headlined by none other than Ed Vassallo. Other stand up comedians will be there too, trying their luck on the big stage, with Darren Evens to sing the night away if anything goes wrong.

7. A dance sport cup The Malta Dance Sport Association is holding its international dance competition this weekend with top-ranked couples coming together from around the world to compete at the Radisson Golden Sands in Mellieħa. Over 250 couples from 31 different nations will compete in different categories in all age groups followed by a day of workshops and lectures taught by ex-world champions.

Sunday 8th March

8. An iPad treasure hunt in the name of charity Ever been on a treasure hunt using an iPad? Well now’s your chance! Missio Malta is hosting an iPad treasure hunt this weekend in which teams will have to trek around the Buskett area to discovers the secrets the forest holds. The iChallenge combines nature, culture and modern technology for a fun afternoon of games and activities. All proceeds for the event will go towards helping improve sanitation at the Ilanthalir home for children at Karungulam, Tamil Nadu in India, where a group of Maltese people will visit later this year to help out further.

9. A 5km canicross race The first edition of 5k Canicross is here! Humans and dogs will run side-by-side this Sunday in a family-friendly 5k race for a good cause. Money collected from the day from food and drinks by Seracino’s will be donated to AAA dog shelter along with 10% of the registration fee. All finishers will be awarded a medal and winners will also receive vouchers from Pet Market, so they can treat their pup too!

10. A collective art exhibition to celebrate women Ten emerging female artists come together to put up what is, for many of them, their first exhibition ever. Celebrating Women was put together by artists Alison Zammit Endrich and Debbie Bonello with the intent of showcasing the unique talents of ten women who come from an eclectic mix of art backgrounds and experiences in what will undoubtedly be a fascinating exhibition. Celebrating Women begins this National Women’s Day and goes on for a whole month, ending on the 8th of April. All work exhibited will be for sale with 20% of proceeds going to Fidem Foundation.