From Comedy Nights To City Jazz! There’s Plenty Of Fun Events To Attend In Malta This Weekend

Malta has opened its airport to 28 new COVID-19 destinations but you won’t want to travel anywhere else when you find out about these awesome events happening right here this weekend. From comedy nights to city jazz, check out these nine eclectic events happening over the next few days…

Friday 17th July

1. Down to District Roll on week four of the iconic Friday night at Treehaus with the District crew. Summer is in full swing and so is this line up featuring Macelli, Edd, Ben Cartyr, Puis and Kule Cortis.

2. City Jazz Series Performing at the tail end of the Malta Jazz Fest is the Dominic Galea Jazztet followed by Hugo Lippi Quartet both performing outside Parliament steps on a blissful Friday evening.

3. A night of electro-swing… with DJ Chris Brown at none other than Legends in Marsascala. Electro-swing combines the traditional swing style from the 1920’s with some modern elements such as house, resulting in tunes and moves that sound familiar but in a swing style.

4. A live comedy show The first live theatre performance since COVID-19 will take place at Villa Bologna in Attard. Comedy of Errors takes William Shakespeare’s classic comedy tale of mistaken identity and gives it a modern, 21st-century twist.

Saturday 18th July

5. The return of FatFunk It’s going to be funky grooves and quality tuneage all night look at Ir-Razzett l-Ahmar with the return of FatFunk. The first episode of 2020 features a special gues duo, The Ghost.

6. A hotel party takeover A weekend full of partying is going down over at Radisson Hotel in St Julians courtesy of the folks over at G7 events and Sound Salon. The hotel takeover features some of Malta’s biggest DJs on deck including BennyGee, Debrii, D-REY, Kugene, LEX, Miggy & Mykill.

7. A post-punk celebration of Joy Division’s legacy Joy Division has amassed a cult following over the years and Maltese post-punk fans will be celebrating the 40th year anniversary of the release of the iconic Closer album with a night of tunes at Rumours.

8. Glitched out The Glitch Club Series continues this weekend with one of the world’s most revered DJs in the building, DVS1. His sonic adventure dates back to the 90s midwest rave scene and the experience he’s gathered on the way makes for some killer techno tunes and house hymns bound to make the dancefloor shake.

9. Hustling in Gozo… … at the island’s hottest venue, La Grotta. The XO crew is crossing over for an insane night of RNB with the best resident DJs and some special guests showing up for the night.

BONUS: Get the skills to do Stand Up You can now learn all the skills, tips and tricks you need to make it in the world of stand up comedy with an online course managed by Aġenzija Żgħażagħ.