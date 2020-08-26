Five Of The Most Heartwarming Dog Stories In Malta This Year

Let’s face it – 2020 has been anything but enjoyable. But as we power through the last few months of the year, a ray of hope has finally shone upon us – International Dog Day. In light of this, we decided to pay tribute to our four-legged companions by bringing back some of the most iconic dog-related stories that blessed our feeds this year. Here goes! 1. Jax gets acupuncture therapy

Jax, a 1-year old Amstaff has suffered from megaesophagus and neurological ataxia since the tender age of three months. These conditions greatly impacted his ability to move around – so playtime with his Chihuahua brother Floyd was a big no no. However, after undergoing acupuncture treatment, Jax regained control over his movement and can have all the playtime he wants!

After being found injured and covered in blood in a Siġġiewi street, Bianca (previously called Moira) was luckily picked up by Animal Welfare who went on to examine and treat her – but little did she know that her life was set to change for good. Less than two months after she was picked up, Bianca not only made a full recovery, but was adopted by a forever family who has vowed to give her all the love in the world.

Max the dog had spent 13 whole years on a roof, away from any human interaction, before being taken to the Island Sanctuary. There, the senior dog found all he ever dreamt of when sanctuary volunteer Louise decided to adopt him. Louise took it upon herself to introduce Max to all the things he had missed out on – the first of which was going to the beach. Despite being a senior dog, Max was visibly intrigued by this whole experience.

If there’s one good thing that came with 2020, it’s the sudden wave of environmental awareness that pretty much took over the world. But it wasn’t just humans that started to take our natural surroundings more seriously. A Springer Spaniel called Holly was spotted having the time of her life as she picked up water bottles from Wied iż-Żurrieq. This gives new meaning to the phrase ‘work like a dog’.