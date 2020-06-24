WATCH: First Look At Highly-Anticipated Sette Giugno Film Featuring Hollywood Heavyweight Harvey Keitel

The trailer for the highly anticipated historical drama about Sette Giugno featuring Hollywood stars Harvey Keitel and Malcolm McDowell has finally dropped. Storbju is the first film ever to be filmed in Malta and based on Maltese history and the island was buzzing last summer with the news that Hollywood heavyweights Keitel and McDowell were in town to shoot the film.

And after months of waiting, we can finally get a better look at the colonial roles the two stars adopt in the blockbuster portrayal of Malta’s historic Sette Giugno event. The film chronicles the tale of Malta’s bloody independence from the British in 1919 – a story locals are more than familiar with and that the world will finally be able to see thanks to the film adaptation. The trailer alone is enough to get you hyped with plenty of riveting shots of Malta’s historic landscapes, the national flag and its people fighting for our freedom. The film also contains actual Maltese dialogue giving it a truly authentic feel and immortalising it in Maltese pop culture, even before its release.

There is no current release date for Storbju but given the interruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we imagine it has been delayed by quite a bit. Until then, we’ll just have to enjoy this trailer! Tag someone who needs to watch this!

