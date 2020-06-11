Maltese Actor Calls Out The ‘Embarrassing’ Replacement Of Artistic Film Festival With Hollywood-Focused Event

A leading Maltese actor and comedian has called out the sudden replacement of a popular annual artistic film festival with run-of-the-mill Hollywood fare.

“This year, after years of hard work that created what the Valletta Film Festival is today, its funding was slashed to 30% of what it normally is by the Arts Council Malta, making the event unfeasible,” Thomas Camilleri said today.

The VFF, which was known for its emphasis on quality films from around the world, had developed a reputation among cinema-files as a must-attend event if you love film. The festival programme often included a handpicked selection of contemporary art-house, underground and mainstream films from around the world.

However, VFF is seemingly no more, and in its place comes the free event of Cinema City, which will be showing blockbusters like Jurassic World and World War Z.