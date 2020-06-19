Awesome Maltese Feature Film Limestone Cowboy Is FINALLY Available Online

Limestone Cowboy has taken Maltese cinema by storm. It has been screened as far and wide as Berlin and New York and is now available for you to watch in the comfort of your own home.

The story follows an elderly Maltese man called Karist as he runs for Prime Minister as an independent candidate that sees himself as a vigilante cowboy, here to liberate the people of Malta.

Karist is living his best life as his campaign grows from one strength to the next.