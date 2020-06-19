Awesome Maltese Feature Film Limestone Cowboy Is FINALLY Available Online
Limestone Cowboy has taken Maltese cinema by storm. It has been screened as far and wide as Berlin and New York and is now available for you to watch in the comfort of your own home.
The story follows an elderly Maltese man called Karist as he runs for Prime Minister as an independent candidate that sees himself as a vigilante cowboy, here to liberate the people of Malta.
Karist is living his best life as his campaign grows from one strength to the next.
Yet embedded into his psyche are deep-seated mental issues which have been clawing at him ever since he was a child.
With the expert eye of Abigail Mallia in her directorial feature film debut, the film shows a side of Malta that has perhaps never been captured on screen in such a beautifully dramatic way.
Limestone Cowboy was co-written by Carlos Debattista and Kaxxaturi’s very own Jon Mallia and was produced by local TV juggernauts Take 2 Entertainment.
Take 2 are the cracking team behind Gizelle, Evangelisti, Deceduti, Min Imissu and Merjen.
If you’ve missed it at the cinema, get cosy tonight and treat yourself to a movie that will have you laughing, crying and overwhelmingly proud of being Maltese.
Click the following link to watch Limestone Cowboy.