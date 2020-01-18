WATCH: ‘She Looks So Hot!’ YouTube Star Fawns Over Stella Cini’s Self-Dyed Emerald Green Hair

Everyone loves a good reaction video. That is until you’re the subject of the reaction video and it doesn’t go quite your way. In this case, one of Malta’s top fashion and beauty influencers felt the heat when she was reviewed by one of the biggest YouTube names out there… especially when it comes to hair transformations.

Earlier this week, YouTube star Brad Mondo uploaded a ‘Hairdresser Reacts: Blonde To Green Hair Transformations’ featuring none other than Malta’s glamorous wig aficionado Stella Cini.

The world of fashion will tell you that perfecting the blonde to emerald green transformation is tough AF, which is why it makes such a good reaction video and has racked up over 1 million views already.

After his first reaction (which ended up in a total disaster), Stella was up next (at around the 9-minute mark) and boy was it a rollercoaster of emotions.

The fashion influencer comes under fire for her grey and “hella thirsty hair”, and the transformation hasn’t even started yet. Things clearly don’t start off on a good note for Stella, who is made to seem like she has no idea what she’s doing by the hairstylist…

… that is until Brad is blown away by the stunning and gorgeous end product, so much so that it has the YouTube celebrity jumping out of his seat in joy.