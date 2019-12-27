WATCH: From ‘Pimp Coats’ To Gucci Boots, Gozo’s Creator Of Fine Couture Luke Azzopardi Takes Us On A Vintage Tour

Gozo’s very own Luke Azzopardi stopped by the Lovin HQ to serve some wardrobe realness, fresh off his London Fashion Week debut, in the latest episode of Off The Rails. And of course, the Gozitan fashionista hauled over some of his hottest wearables.

Every single suit this man owns has its own unique air of suavity. Coupled with Azzopardi’s etherealism makes for some pretty great spots on this episode of Off The Rails.

Like this great-in-green custom suit that Luke made for himself as he attended his friend’s wedding as a witness.

There’s also a few vintage items poking around, because it wouldn’t be a day with Luke Azzopardi without a bit of that signature Scorpio season certainty (which is clearly what he’d have needed when making some of these fabulous purchases).

Like the "pimp" coat that host Rachel Ripard has an eye on...

There’s also a cameo from Azzopardi’s not-so-Azerbaijani 1970’s lace piece that is sure to send anyone who wears it back in time, fashionably of course.

In a funny anecdote, Azzopardi talks about that time he has designed an opera a few years back and worn this piece to the opening night… where he was mistakenly accused of spoiling the fun of the cast’s costumes before the curtains had risen. Azzopardi also gave us an insight into some of his stylish accessories, like the cat-print sling his friends had made for him when his arm was broken. And his classic, almost signature, Gucci boots that you can almost always find him sporting.

There he is, wearing both his boots and the Azerbaijani lace. In this week’s Take It or Leave It segment, Rachel wants to get her hands on Luke’s vintage purse.

