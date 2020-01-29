Time To Max It Up! Trendy Italian Fashion Franchise Launches Its New Sliema Store This Week

Oh my; it looks like Sliema’s shopping scene is getting another major addition with the launch of the trendy Italian fashion brand MAX&Co… and it’s already got us clearing some space in our closet. MAX&Co will be launching a new store at Tigne Point’s Level 0 this Friday 31st with an exclusive preview of their most chic and stylish Italian fabrics.

In order to celebrate the great news, the Italian fashion gurus will be hosting an event from8 pm onwards featuring live entertainment by none other than Kevin Paul Calleja, as well as an oyster and champagne bar, so you can dine and dance while browsing their dynamic selection.

From simple but stylish footwear to elegant but comfortable dresses, MAX&Co has the means to turn the ordinary to extraordinary for stylish women everywhere. The trendy, youth store forms part of Italian fashion powerhouse MaxMara and has over 400 stores over five continents. Its ready-to-wear clothing has become the brand’s signature style and, with its launch in Malta, they’re now ready for you.