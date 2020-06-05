Remember Them All: Maltese Designer Unveils Massive New Dress Covered In Healthcare Workers’ Names

Malta Fashion Week might not have gone down this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped local designers from showing off their new creations. And one designer has taken this opportunity to look back on the people seeing us through the last chunk of 2020.

Fiona Couture has unveiled a sprawling yellow dress covered with “all the healthcare workers’ names forever commemorated on this artistic creation”.

“This creation is an expression of gratitude towards all the health workers who have proved to be real heroes,” designer Fiona Vella said of the dress. “The outfit evokes hope and optimism for the future and has an edgy twist, reminiscent of summer vibes and fun. All this done in the usual class and elegance synonymous with Fiona Couture.”

Taking to Valletta’s spectacular Castille Square, super popular model Tiffany Pisani showed off the dress in an official Malta Fashion Week video published on Thursday.