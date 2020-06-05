Remember Them All: Maltese Designer Unveils Massive New Dress Covered In Healthcare Workers’ Names
Malta Fashion Week might not have gone down this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped local designers from showing off their new creations. And one designer has taken this opportunity to look back on the people seeing us through the last chunk of 2020.
Fiona Couture has unveiled a sprawling yellow dress covered with “all the healthcare workers’ names forever commemorated on this artistic creation”.
“This creation is an expression of gratitude towards all the health workers who have proved to be real heroes,” designer Fiona Vella said of the dress. “The outfit evokes hope and optimism for the future and has an edgy twist, reminiscent of summer vibes and fun. All this done in the usual class and elegance synonymous with Fiona Couture.”
Taking to Valletta’s spectacular Castille Square, super popular model Tiffany Pisani showed off the dress in an official Malta Fashion Week video published on Thursday.
Yesterday afternoon, the island’s fashionistas were treated to some fire outfits courtesy of Malta’s most popular model ever.
“This year we could not meet in person, but 12 Maltese designers, the team at Malta Fashion Week and Motion Blur have come together to bring some artistic positivity into your homes,” MFW told its fans on Facebook on Thursday afternoon, sharing an impressive video full of drama and fire fits.
Featuring everything from established haute couture giants to youthful streetwear up-and-comers, the video sees Tiffany Pisani strut her stuff in iconic places all around Malta.