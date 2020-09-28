Rarles & Chon?! Local Fashionistas Left Fuming At Fake Maltese Designers’ Logo Masks

“So someone actually had the audacity to buy this and post a picture?” one user asked, to which a semi-entertained Charles replied, “They also tagged me.”

Soon enough, Charles’ post was shared a couple dozen times, with many deriding the “shocking”, “unbelievable” and “deplorable” act.

“Unfortunately, someone is using fake logo masks, these are not ours,” Charles announced on Facebook this weekend, sharing a close-up of a photo of a face masks with the iconic C&R logo reversed.

It’s impossible to be a fashionista in Malta and not have heard of Charles & Ron. The popular designer duo have dressed everyone from local celebs to American stars … but their latest sign of success has come with a frustrating revelation.

From fellow designers to popular influencers and models, everyone quickly went in on the obvious counterfeits.

“What losers!” top model Tiffany Pisani commented, a sentiment echoed by renowned modelling manager Carina Camilleri.

“OK, we’ve seen it all now,” glamour model and social media starlet Denise Dalton followed up. “What the hell.”

“We’ve gotten to this level of gross ignorance,” fellow designer Gaetano Gaetano continued.

And while the act of creating fakes is definitely to be frowned upon, some people were focused on addressing the slightly positive elephant in the room…

“In the world of fashion, you have certain indicators which tell you how desirable a brand is,” one person commented. “One of these indicators is counterfeits. When you start seeing counterfeits in the market that means that the brand reached a very good point of success. The brand would be so desirable that people would do anything to have it… even to the point of risking arrest or hefty fine.”

“So whilst the appearance of fake C&R is a problem for the brand owners and obviously it needs to be fought against, on the other hand Charles and Ron should be really proud to have reached this level of desirability,” the person finished. “This indicates the success the brand made.”

But of course, this doesn’t take away from the anger which must be felt when looking at fake versions of your creations.

“This copying thing is getting out of hand,” Charles finished up, taking it all with a pinch of salt but clearly still frustrated by it all.

What do you make of this?