Parascandalo Reborn: Maltese Fashion Designer Announces Post-COVID Collection Made From Repurposed Fabric
Limited resources might’ve stopped a number of artists in their tracks during the pandemic, but COVID-19 has not stopped one local fashion designer who’s ready to unveil a new collection all about rebirth.
Recycle, Remake, Reborn is the latest collection to be unveiled by Marco Parascandalo, a local designer who has gone from strength to strength in the last six years. Becoming a cult favourite among many fashion-forward kids on the island, Parascandalo hit a snag earlier this year with the spread of COVID-19, but decided he was going to make the most out of a bad situation.
Instead, Marco designed a collection with repurposed denim and fabric which he had readily available in the studio.
Inspired by different eras which he wanted to bring together to create a new and unique aesthetic, the young designer made the most out of the limited resources to design a collection with simpler lines and a more futuristic feel.
The result? A whole lot of denim and some fire post-COVID fits which are set to be fully unveiled tomorrow during a virtual fashion show.
“Taking inspiration from the current global situation, we chose to use repurposed fabric and designed winter looks for the future,” the event’s description simply reads.
“All saftey measures have been taken to ensure the health and safety of all people involved in the making of this fashion show,” Marco assured Lovin Malta ahead of the show.
The show is set to premiere live tomorrow on Parascandalo’s Facebook page at 6pm, so if you’re looking to upgrade your post-apocalyptic wardrobe, you’re not going to want to miss this.
