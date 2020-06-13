Parascandalo Reborn: Maltese Fashion Designer Announces Post-COVID Collection Made From Repurposed Fabric

Limited resources might’ve stopped a number of artists in their tracks during the pandemic, but COVID-19 has not stopped one local fashion designer who’s ready to unveil a new collection all about rebirth.

Recycle, Remake, Reborn is the latest collection to be unveiled by Marco Parascandalo, a local designer who has gone from strength to strength in the last six years. Becoming a cult favourite among many fashion-forward kids on the island, Parascandalo hit a snag earlier this year with the spread of COVID-19, but decided he was going to make the most out of a bad situation.

“It’s been a challenge as I was really looking forward to showing another planned collection for Malta Fashion Week,” Marco tells Lovin Malta. “But that’s on pause for now.”

Instead, Marco designed a collection with repurposed denim and fabric which he had readily available in the studio.

Inspired by different eras which he wanted to bring together to create a new and unique aesthetic, the young designer made the most out of the limited resources to design a collection with simpler lines and a more futuristic feel.

The result? A whole lot of denim and some fire post-COVID fits which are set to be fully unveiled tomorrow during a virtual fashion show.