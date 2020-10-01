Gozitan Fashion Designer Launches Bold, Eclectic Collection Inspired By A Medieval Chapel

Local fashion extraordinaire Luke Azzopardi has launched his latest collection and it’s gorgeous, moody and makes you want to gaze endlessly at beautiful religious ruins. Aptly named “The Tree of Life”, the 32-piece show was inspired by the ornate Medieval interiors of chapel Bir Miftuħ, and its state of in-betweenness while it undergoes careful restoration. The presentation itself also took place there.

Backstage by Rob Golf

A mix of ready-to-wear and haute couture, it evokes the incompleteness of the faded frescoes on the 600-year-old walls and fragmented artefacts. The show itself was a burst of life in an otherwise frozen-like state of architectural ruin, which is, as the studio explained, “permanently on hold, frozen in time and ultimately dead.” Presentation of the trans-seasonal collection took place on 2nd September, but without a soul in the audience. Models walked down a vaulted-ceiling space framed by columns, set by dramatic lighting and eerily, echoey sounds and voices all captured on livestream.

Photo by Jeremy Debattista

From avant-garde golden-faced models to medieval-shaped dresses and corsets, Azzopardi played with dramatic colours, textures and even a graphic t-shirt got a feature. And despite being an online show, you can still feel that mysterious emotion of being in the presence of religious sacredness.

Photos by Rob Golf

The event was the culmination of many creative collaborations, which the studio has now become renowned for. While the experience and set was designed by Andrew Borg Wirth, the soundtrack for the project has been created by JOON (Yasmin Kuymizakis). 3D Mapping was designed by Philip Sultana, while the hair & makeup looks have been created by Hair&Co and Gabrielle Zammit Grungo and Roberta Sultana respectively.

The project was coordinated by studio manager Becky Micallef, and creative consultancy and art direction is in the hands of ANCC Studios. This project was supported by Arts Council Malta through their project support grant, and is in collaboration with Din L-Art Helwa, Malta Airport Foundation, Ecabs & Camilleri Paris Mode Ltd.