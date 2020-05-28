Full Kwarantina Collection Available Online Right Now! Get Your Hands On The Dopest COVID-19 Merch Yet

Decades from now, when we look back on 2020, I doubt anyone’s going to forget what happened this year. But while stories and articles will do just fine, how about something even cooler to remember that one time the nation was tested and prevailed?

Now that the worst seems to be behind us and Malta really managed to make the most of a bad situation, this is the perfect opportunity to rep a memory of this whole year in the form of some dope merch.

Lovin Malta has teamed up with local design gurus Souvenirs That Don’t Suck to bring you a perfect memoir of 2020: the Kwarantina Collection is now online!

From t-shirts and socks to posters and coasters, we’re looking back on all the biggest faces, milestones and memes from the COVID-19 dominated months that will forever go down in history as “you know, that period”.

This Limited Edition collection features beloved characters like Super Charmaine, the island’s vital healthcare workers, Adrian Zammit’s karnivirus… and of course that essential roll of toilet paper.