Full Kwarantina Collection Available Online Right Now! Get Your Hands On The Dopest COVID-19 Merch Yet
Decades from now, when we look back on 2020, I doubt anyone’s going to forget what happened this year. But while stories and articles will do just fine, how about something even cooler to remember that one time the nation was tested and prevailed?
Now that the worst seems to be behind us and Malta really managed to make the most of a bad situation, this is the perfect opportunity to rep a memory of this whole year in the form of some dope merch.
Lovin Malta has teamed up with local design gurus Souvenirs That Don’t Suck to bring you a perfect memoir of 2020: the Kwarantina Collection is now online!
From t-shirts and socks to posters and coasters, we’re looking back on all the biggest faces, milestones and memes from the COVID-19 dominated months that will forever go down in history as “you know, that period”.
This Limited Edition collection features beloved characters like Super Charmaine, the island’s vital healthcare workers, Adrian Zammit’s karnivirus… and of course that essential roll of toilet paper.
The full, Limited Edition Kwarantina Collection is now online… but it won’t be for too long. So what are you waiting for?!
Whether you want to remind people not to touch you or you’ve been tuning in to Adrian Zammit’s Facebook Live show to hear everything he has to say about the dreaded Karnivirus, there’s something for everyone here.
But remember: this is one of those special things that are super limited. Once it’s gone, it’s gone. So don’t snooze on this collcetion!
And because the word of the year is definitely solidarity, we’re going to be donating proceeds from every product sold to the Richmond Foundation.
Yes; €1 will be donated for every single product sold, to help give the gift of therapy to those who need it most, now more than ever.
Whether it’s balcony DJs, our incredible healthcare workers or just great memes, Malta has rallied together to make the most of a bad situation.
We’re proud of what we’ve achieved and we want to do everything we can to keep pulling through… and the Kwarantina Collection is a way to make sure we’ll never forget. Grab them while you can!