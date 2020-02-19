Faqa Oħt! Maltese Cult Fashion Brand Makes It Onto ASOS Marketplace

Fashionistas all around the world will be able to rep a little piece of Malta if they find themselves on the ASOS… and it’s all thanks to one Birgu streetwear designer who’s been making waves back at home since 2014.

Parascandalo have been accepted to sell their products via ASOS under the Marketplace section, listing a great deal of their stock and putting some very recognisable faces on the massive platform (yes, that is indeed Sarah Zerafa, now also on ASOS).

Featuring everything from colourful hoodies and crop tops sporting the label’s popular taglines and accessories like tote bags and earrings, Parascandalo’s boutique on ASOS is already pretty populated. But it’s only getting bigger and better soon.