Faqa Oħt! Maltese Cult Fashion Brand Makes It Onto ASOS Marketplace
Fashionistas all around the world will be able to rep a little piece of Malta if they find themselves on the ASOS… and it’s all thanks to one Birgu streetwear designer who’s been making waves back at home since 2014.
Parascandalo have been accepted to sell their products via ASOS under the Marketplace section, listing a great deal of their stock and putting some very recognisable faces on the massive platform (yes, that is indeed Sarah Zerafa, now also on ASOS).
Featuring everything from colourful hoodies and crop tops sporting the label’s popular taglines and accessories like tote bags and earrings, Parascandalo’s boutique on ASOS is already pretty populated. But it’s only getting bigger and better soon.
ASOS Marketplace isn’t available for any designer, with a list of guidelines having to be followed.
A place where independent brands can showcase and sell their products to an already-established crowd of millions, ASOS Marketplace does not accept anyone and everyone.
Companies have to follow guidelines when it comes to merchandising the product with great photography and styling. The products also have to be on trend and at a reachable price point too… and that’s where Parscandalo swooped in.
You can check out Parascandalo’s ASOS Marketplace Boutique right here.
“We have listed most of our current stock and in the process of adding more over the coming week,” designer Marco Parascandalo told Lovin Malta earlier today. “We’re expecting new arrivals from our Spring/Summer 20 collection Salvaged Beginnings too… some are already available!”
“We are so happy to have our product promoted on such an amazing fashion hub.”
“For the record, our website parascandalo.net is always available and fully stocked too,” Marco finished, laughing.