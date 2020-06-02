Enter Now! Here’s Your Last Chance To WIN The Entire Kwarantina Collection
Now that we can finally start meeting our friends and strutting our stuff all around Malta again, it’s time to make sure you’ve got the perfect outfit for it all.
The good news is we’ve got something that can help you look even cooler while looking back on this whole COVID shitstorm. The better news is you can win the whole damn thing for free!
By now, you must’ve heard of the Kwarantina Collection.
In a special COVID-19 merch collab between yours truly and Souvenirs That Don’t Suck, we’ve rolled out a number of t-shirts, socks, posters and coasters to help us look back on all the biggest faces, milestones and memes from the last couple of months that will forever go down as “that period”.
The Limited Edition of Corona-themed merch has been flying off the shelves, and has been spotted on everyone from our video show hosts to Adrian Zammit (yes, the Adrian Zammit).
Now, we’re giving you one final chance to win the whole collection. You heard us; all of it!
We’re talking coasters. We’re talking posters. We’re talking socks. And yes, we’re talking a t-shirt with Super Charmaine Gauci reminding you not to touch her.
Being in with a chance of winning it all is as easy as it gets, because that’s the way awesome things should be.
Just fill in the form below by Sunday 7th June and you could be on your way to receiving one of each item from the Kwarantina Collection!
A winner will be chosen on Monday 8th June, so you’ll then be able to show up in style to any summer event, be it those nostalgic weekenders indoors, that house party where we can all finally let loose again, or that postponed outing.
