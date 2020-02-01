Charles & Ron Team Up With Controversial American Model To Showcase Their New Stunning Collection Inspired By Maltese Landscapes

Turner, an ex-contestant on America’s Next Top Model, lives with alopecia (baldness), and was chosen to model for the duo’s breathtaking summer and spring collection.

Turner made headlines after she publicly revealed the abuse she received from hit TV show America’s Next Top Model while she was a contestant. She is also an ambassador for people living with alopecia and has owned her look ever since she made her condition, making her an in-demand model for any high-end brand.

So it was only fitting that she teamed up with one of the most exciting names in the world of fashion today, our very own Charles and Ron, to showcase their new and utterly unique line of womenswear…

The collection was shot in the bustling streets of New York City by Maltese photographer Carlton Agius and the make-up was done by Jean Zammit, the two of which were passionately involved in the project given their proximity to the new collection, which draws some major inspirations from Maltese landscapes…

“The inspiration for this collection started off from images of wildflowers that bloom in Malta’s countryside in the springtime. Some of these beautiful flowers many times go unnoticed as they are tiny but when you zoom in you reveal the most beautiful shapes and colours,” their website said.

“Other historic treasures from the neolithic period, like the figures form the Xagħra circle and the sleeping lady found at the Hal Saflieni hypogeum are featured in the graphic prints combined with the aerial images of the Marsalforn salt pans, turquoise seawater and a mixture of wildflowers.”

Malta was the inspiration behind this new collection and one thing is for sure, it’s absolutely stunning.

Although an American model might be the face of the new launch, this collection has Malta written all over it, from the designers to the crew and even the prints. We can’t wait to see it out on the streets and on the catwalk!

