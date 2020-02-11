Charles & Ron Steal The New York Fashion Show With The Unveiling Of Their Stunning ‘L’Arlogg Tal-Lira’ Winter Collection

Just days after the launch of their stunning Spring/Summer 2020, local designers Charles & Ron have taken to the New York Fashion week to reveal their fabulous Fall/Winter garments and it has Malta written all over it. ‘Hands Of Time’ is the latest collection from the dynamic duo and, as the name suggests, draws inspiration from the traditional Maltese Clock resulting in some fascinating and utterly unique designs worthy of the New York catwalk.

L’Arlogg Tal-Lira may be C&R’s most Maltese work yet. The Fall/Winter collection tells the tale of Maltese of the artisans involved in making the iconic clocks, from woodwork and mechanics to the baroque clock decor, and incorporates elements of the designer’s previous collections, from Maltese history to woodwork, decorative flowers, the eight-pointed cross and, most recently, Maltese landscapes. The final product being a stunning amalgamation of art and fashion like never before. Also featured in C&R’s Winter collection showcase are a number of new bag designs, hand-made in Malta and crafted out of Italian leather. In addition to seeing their work on the catwalk, C&R also saw it on Orange Is The New Black star Jessica Pimentel, who attended New York Fashion Week wearing a lace dress from the designer’s recent ‘Fabiola’ collection.

C&R keep on making strides in the fashion world and prove to be some of the hardest working duo in the industry. A couple of weeks ago, the Malta-based designers unveiled their Spring/Summer collection featuring controversial fashion figure, ex-contestant on America’s Next Top Model, and alopecia ambassador, Jeana Turner.

