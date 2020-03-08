A Maltese Mother Is Taking The World Of Kids Fashion By Storm… And She’s Doing It In The Most Sustainable Way

Fashion, sustainability and a big dose of adorable? Count us in! A Maltese mother is taking the world by storm with her children’s clothing line and she’s doing it in the most sustainable way possible. Francesca Pace is the brains and brawn behind organic children’s clothing Gaia & Nina and her work is absolutely stunning.

The clothing line launched as a blog two years ago with clothing for girls aged 0 to 13 and has since sold to over 40 countries worldwide.

“It started off as a blog before it turned into a brand which helped with how fast it grew and why it has become so successful in less than two years,” Francesca told Lovin Malta.. “The blog was just an honest space where mums could talk about their experiences and share advice or sometimes just listen to each other.” Francesca’s Instagram account has since amassed a total of 30,000 followers from around the world, eager to try her niche clothing style. “When you are a new mum, it can get a little lonely at times, sitting at home, breastfeeding and talking to no one,” she admitted. “Instagram helped us mums connect through love for kids fashion and the challenges of motherhood.”

“I take photos of my girls in my designs which are inspired by Malta and the Mediterranean,” Francesca beams. “My girls are called Gaia and Nina, my inspiration behind the brand, also the reason I haven’t slept a full night since 2013!” From the Mdina Cape to the Cittadella Dress, the clothing line has more in common with Malta than just the names; they have its beauty too.

And they’re all made from an organic cotton base, not something you’d affiliate with Malta nowadays. The most popular of the collection being this stunning Malta Dress…

Francesca’s hard work and innovative fashion sense has proven to be a success in more ways than one. Gaia & Nina made an appearance at the premium international children’s and maternity trade show, The Playtime in Paris, which launched her into wholesaling worldwide including Italy, China, Australia, Norway and Lebanon. She also signed with Guffanti in Italy, who represents major kid brands such as Twinset and Elizabetta Franchi, and will start distributing her brand around Eastern Europe.