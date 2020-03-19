WATCH: Malta’s Biggest Singers Come Together To Give Their Very Own 12-Point Performance Of Destiny’s ‘All Of My Love’

The COVID-19 outbreak means Destiny won’t get the chance to belt out ‘All My Love’ to an adoring Eurovision crowd in Rotterdam, but some of Malta’s biggest singers have come together to give their own rendition of the would-be hit.

Vibe FM’s Valentina Rossi brought together everyone from Ira Losco to former Eurovision contestants like Christabelle Borg, Michela Pace, and Claudia Fianello and other heavy hitters like Gaia Cauchi and Brooke Borg to give Malta their very own 12-point performance.

Even Eileen Montensin found the time to make an appearance.

X-factor competitors Bloodline, Kyle Cutajar, Justine Shorfid, Celine Agius, and Jasmine Abela also got in on the act.

Share if you think Destiny would have this year’s Eurovision!