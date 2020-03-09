WATCH: Destiny Finally Unveils Malta’s Eurovision 2020 Entry And It’s A Bop And A Half

Malta finally gets to listen to – and watch – its offering for this year’s edition of the Eurovision, featuring none other than Destiny Chukunyere.

It’s been a month since the 17-year-old was crowned X Factor Malta’s winner, and while a lot has happened since then, thousands have been eagerly awaiting the moment Malta’s Eurovision entry is unveiled. Well, it just so happens that it literally couldn’t have been announced any later.

The deadline for each country to submit their entry was actually today, so it was only a matter of hours until Destiny actually dropped the song.

The track, All Of My Love, is a straightforward bop that perfectly plays to Destiny’s biggest strength; that explosive vocal box.

For the third year in a row, an international team is behind Malta’s Eurovision entry, with Bulgarian-Austrian music label Symphonix International returning after having written Michela’s Chameleon last year. Germany and Bulgaria are also set to be represented with songs written by this same team.

But beyond Destiny’s belting notes we’ve all come to know and love, the track is accompanied by a stunning music video that’s set to turn hundreds of thousands of heads across the continent.

The music video is a glorious collab between Matthew Muscat-Drago – who’s already shot videos for artists like Ira Losco and Red Electrick – and Steven Levi Vella, the visionary behind everything from last season’s X Factor Malta live shows to our very own Lovin Music Awards.

And speaking of Vella’s stint at Eurovision, Malta’s 2018 entry Taboo had a super cool Mad-Max-inspired video which was also directed by none other than Steven.

It’s looking like a potentially great year for Malta, with bookmakers already listing the island’s odds of winning at #8 even before having listened to the track.

Indeed, ever since Destiny’s 2015 victory at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, the future has been bright for the young star who kept going from strength to strength.

Of course, there’s still 64 days to go until the big night, so let’s see how things unfurl until then.

