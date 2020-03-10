Let The Games Begin! With 63 Days To Go, Here Are The Odds Of Malta Winning This Year’s Eurovision

Now that Malta has been subjected to – and fallen in love with – Destiny’s Eurovision entry, it’s time to see how the island’s hopeful is shaping up against some of Europe’s biggest and best.

And while some might think it’s a bit too early to be discussing Eurovision right now, may I remind you we’re only 63 days to go… and with yesterday being the deadline for countries to submit their entries, there is really no better time than today.

Having a look at the official Eurovision World, one can already notice a pattern emerging with some tunes already emerging as clear favourites.

As it stands, Malta’s currently predicted to place eighth, with a 4% chance of winning the Eurovision.