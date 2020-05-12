Destiny Would Have Represented Malta At The Eurovision Song Contest Tonight. Here’s What’s Happening Instead
Thousands of Maltese Eurovision fans would’ve gladly stayed indoors tonight to watch young Destiny compete in the first semi-final of the massive European singing competition.
Now, with everything being cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and everyone staying in whether they’d like to or not, there’s at least still something to look forward to watching this week… and it all kicks off tonight.
The Eurovision Song Contest Celebration, a special broadcast made just for these Coronavirus-times, will be airing tonight at 9pm on the contest’s official YouTube Channel.
All the songs that would’ve featured in tonight’s first semi-final round – including Destiny – will be played in their official running order.
A couple of surprises will also feature, in the form of calls with some of the singers who would’ve particpiated in the 65th Eurovision Song Contest and the classic spots of trivia and Eurocuriosities. Recaps by the official ESC fanclub along with special content from popular YouTubers will also form a part of tonight’s broadcast.
The same will happen on Thursday, when the second round of semi-final songs will get a similar treatment.
Back at home, however, tonight will see a special TVM broadcast looking back at Malta’s history at the Eurovision… along with a message from our very own Destiny, of course!
In tonight’s programme, which will be hosted by Dorian Cassar and Amber Bondin and also go live at 9pm, viewers will also be given an opportunity to interact with the hosts and have their say on Malta’s best songs from yesteryears.
Obviously, though, it wouldn’t be a 2020 Eurovision show without Malta’s winner Destiny, who will be giving the national audience a special message on the night she would’ve been representing us in Rotterdam with the song All Of My Love.
As for the annual big night this Saturday, Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light will instead take to our screens.
Featuring more of this year’s 41 artists, the final’s replacement will also bring back some of the biggest and most legendary names and faces in Eurovision, in a show that’s promising to be equal parts spectacular and poignant.
“When I found out, I was shocked and saddened. I had spent a whole week crying,” Destiny had said of the heartbreaking moment she discovered Eurovision 2020 was cancelled.
Looking back at the moment in a Skype interview with TVM, Destiny had recounted that she was in a nail salon when she had heard the bad news.
“I received a phone call and I just burst out crying,” Destiny laughed. “Everyone was confused and was trying to console me, but that only made things worse.”
“I’m fine, I’m fine now,” she reassured everyone, smiling. “Now, I just really hope I still have the opportunity to represent you all next year.”
Tag a Eurovision fan who still needs to get their fix this week!
Featured Image: Screenshot from Destiny’s Skype interview with TVM