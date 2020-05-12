Destiny Would Have Represented Malta At The Eurovision Song Contest Tonight. Here’s What’s Happening Instead

Thousands of Maltese Eurovision fans would’ve gladly stayed indoors tonight to watch young Destiny compete in the first semi-final of the massive European singing competition.

Now, with everything being cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and everyone staying in whether they’d like to or not, there’s at least still something to look forward to watching this week… and it all kicks off tonight.

The Eurovision Song Contest Celebration, a special broadcast made just for these Coronavirus-times, will be airing tonight at 9pm on the contest’s official YouTube Channel.

All the songs that would’ve featured in tonight’s first semi-final round – including Destiny – will be played in their official running order.

A couple of surprises will also feature, in the form of calls with some of the singers who would’ve particpiated in the 65th Eurovision Song Contest and the classic spots of trivia and Eurocuriosities. Recaps by the official ESC fanclub along with special content from popular YouTubers will also form a part of tonight’s broadcast.

The same will happen on Thursday, when the second round of semi-final songs will get a similar treatment.