Destiny Just Misses Out On Pseudo-Eurovision Crown Finishing Third In Public Vote To Iceland’s Quirky Pop Hit

A nation’s dreams to claim a pseudo-Eurovision crown has turned to dust after Malta’s Destiny Chukunyere finished third in last night’s final top-three showdown in an alternative COVID-19 competition.

In last night’s final of Der Kleine Song Contest, an alternative Eurovision hosted in Austria, Iceland’s quirky pop hit ‘Think About Things’ claimed the top spot, taking 48% of the public vote. Austria’s ‘Alive’ finished second with 33% while Destiny scored 19% of the public the vote.

With a third-place finish, ‘All Of My Love’ still technically ranks up there with Malta’s Eurovision greats like Ira Losco, Mary Spiteri, and Chiara Siracusa. It seems Malta’s love affair with songstresses will continue.

The three had made it into the final after the Austrian jury judged the entire roster of Eurovision entries on their songs and respective music videos. During the final broadcast, the audience decided which of the three jury winners got the gold.

Destiny’s ‘All Of My Love’ scored 96 points in the second semi-final to claim the coveted spot and give the nation some sort of hope during these tough times.

With a panel made up of ex-Austrian Eurovision participants, including the famous Conchita Wurst who won in 2014, Destiny’s score is some sort of sign of what she could have achieved on the Eurovision stage.

And with a voice like hers, she could have wowed audiences and pushed herself over the finish line to take home the trophy.

This year’s Eurovision was cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The contest will return for 2021, and it will be up to the countries to decided whether to send “either this year’s artists or newly chosen ones”… with one condition, it will still have to be the same song.

Check out this year’s winner below: