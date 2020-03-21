Destiny 2021? Teenage Starlet Could Still Represent Malta At Next Year’s Eurovision… But There’s A Catch

Hearts were broken (and extremely original statuses about silver linings were made) when it was officially announced that this year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be cancelled for the first time in 64 years as COVID-19’s global spread shows no signs of slowing down. But for everyone hoping to finally see Destiny Chukunyere take to the stage and tear it down, their dream could still very well come true in 2021.

In a follow-up announcement published on Friday night, the Eurovision Broadcasting Union said it was “overwhelmed with the love that the ESC family has shared since the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 event.”

“The EBU and its Members are currently exploring alternative programming, but not a competition, to help unite and entertain audiences around Europe during these challenging times,” the announcement said, going on to say this would also be the perfect opportunity “to honour the songs and artists which have been chosen for the Eurovision Song Contest 2020”.

As for the Contest’s return in 2021, the EBU said each participating country may send “either this year’s artists or newly chosen ones”… with one condition.

“In accordance with the rules of the Eurovision Song Contest, this year’s songs will not be eligible to compete when the Contest returns in 2021”.