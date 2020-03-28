A Virtual Victory? Malta Is Currently Fifth In The ‘Eurovision Home Contest’ Grand Final… And You Can Vote Right Now

Cancellation could not dampen the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest, with some of the competition’s biggest fans setting up a virtual version of the contest online. Now, with just two hours to go until the end of the Grand Final, it looks like Malta actually has a chance to take home a top spot!

Destiny might not have the awesome opportunity to sing on a stage in front of millions from all over the continent this May, but that doesn’t mean she can’t continue making her whole nation super proud. And that’s looking more and more probable with every passing minute.

In an effort to keep the annual appointment’s spirit very much alive amidst Coronavirus cancellations and fears, the Eurovision Home Contest was set up earlier this month, and it’s exactly what you’d think.

The semi-finals already went down last week, with Malta blazing through Tuesday’s round to make it to today’s Grand Final.

Now, as voting closes at 8pm tonight, Malta is currently fighting for fourth place!