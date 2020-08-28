Weak Golden Bay Turtle Released After Making A Full Recovery
A baby Loggerhead turtle that was undergoing rehab has been released after making a full recovery.
The turtle hatched last Wednesday at Golden Bay, together with 75 others.
The one under rehab recoved all health and was successfully released this evening!
We thank the National Aquarium for providing the equipment needed to the Wildlife Rescue unit and Vet Dr A Grupetta.
Posted by Nature Trust – FEE Malta on Thursday, August 27, 2020
Said turtle was under the close care of veterinarian Dr Gruppetta and the Wildlife Rescue.
Earlier this week, another 50 loggerhead turtles hatched at this same beach.