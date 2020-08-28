Weak Golden Bay Turtle Released After Making A Full Recovery

A baby Loggerhead turtle that was undergoing rehab has been released after making a full recovery.

The one under rehab recoved all health and was successfully released this evening! We thank the National Aquarium for providing the equipment needed to the Wildlife Rescue unit and Vet Dr A Grupetta.

Said turtle was under the close care of veterinarian Dr Gruppetta and the Wildlife Rescue.

Earlier this week, another 50 loggerhead turtles hatched at this same beach.

What do you make of this?