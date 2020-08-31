‘We Only Have One Earth’: Malta’s Bangladeshi Community Pledges To Clean Up Different Localities
A group of Bangladeshi nationals who live in Malta have launched an initiative aimed at making Malta cleaner.
The Bangladeshi Community & Association Malta has begun a campaign organising cleanups in various localities around Malta – and the first one was yesterday morning, held in front of the Msida church.
Amidst the cleaning up, the group issued a strong message of co-existence not only between different nationalities but also between humans and the environment.
Posted by Bangladeshi Community & Association Malta on Saturday, August 29, 2020
During the cleanups, the group gets together before 5am in an attempt to lead an effort to respect Malta’s beautiful environment before the island wakes up – and it’s truly inspiring to all other residents who so dearly love the island.
“We would like to take the opportunity to thank Ms Margaret Baldacchino Cefai, mayor of Msida local council,” said the group who appreciated the co-operation.
The association urges all Maltese citizens to keep an eye on their Facebook page to look out for the other projects which will be announced soon and to contact them via Facebook if they would like to help out with their initiative.
“We have only one earth and it’s our responsibility to keep it clean and safe for us, for society and for our next generation.”