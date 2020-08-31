‘We Only Have One Earth’: Malta’s Bangladeshi Community Pledges To Clean Up Different Localities

The Bangladeshi Community & Association Malta has begun a campaign organising cleanups in various localities around Malta – and the first one was yesterday morning, held in front of the Msida church.

A group of Bangladeshi nationals who live in Malta have launched an initiative aimed at making Malta cleaner.

Amidst the cleaning up, the group issued a strong message of co-existence not only between different nationalities but also between humans and the environment.

“Sharing is caring: we care for the society we live in. Society and environment are connected with each other,” they said in a Facebook post.

Sharing is caring: we care for the society we live in. Society and environment is connected with each other. As Margaret… Posted by Bangladeshi Community & Association Malta on Saturday, August 29, 2020

During the cleanups, the group gets together before 5am in an attempt to lead an effort to respect Malta’s beautiful environment before the island wakes up – and it’s truly inspiring to all other residents who so dearly love the island.

“We would like to take the opportunity to thank Ms Margaret Baldacchino Cefai, mayor of Msida local council,” said the group who appreciated the co-operation.

The association urges all Maltese citizens to keep an eye on their Facebook page to look out for the other projects which will be announced soon and to contact them via Facebook if they would like to help out with their initiative.