WATCH: Verdala Football Ground Goes From Abandoned To Abhorrent After Years Of Neglect

A pair of abandoned football grounds in Verdala have been neglected for so long that they’re now posing a health and safety hazard for people in the area.

Once a hub for summer leagues and sports, the football grounds have now been abandoned for four years and have decayed to a point that the area has turned into a dump with dead mice littering the floor.

Disgusted by the state of the ground, one local resident took to a video to document the mess while explaining the tragic timeline that led to its derelict state.