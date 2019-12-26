WATCH: Vandalism Causes Miżieb To Burn In What Appears To Be A ‘Targeted Attack’ Against Hunting Community

A forested area within Miżieb was severely damaged this week in what is being called “a targeted attack on the hunting community”.

Around 12 to 15 hunting hides were vandalised and destroyed, including one which was burnt down, requiring the fire brigade to intervene to stop the spread of the fire to nearby trees.

The act of vandalism was brought to light by the Miżieb Hunting Reserve, a subcommittee of the Federazzjoni Kaccaturi Nassaba Konservazzjonisti, who manage the woodland area in the north of Malta.

“The vandalism from cruel people continues today in Miżieb. They tried to burn and destroy the hunters’ hides again. Who knows what intention these heartless people have!”

This act of vandalism is not only a danger to the hunting community of Miżieb but also to the many people who venture into the forest, whether it be for a picnic, dog walk or bike ride.

“There are people targeting hunters and targeting public areas,” Kenneth Sciberras, secretary to the subcommittee of FKNK, told Lovin Malta.

Luckily for Miżieb, a member of the committee was on-site and notified local authorities so appropriate action could be taken immediately before the fire got out of control.

This is not the first suspected attack on the Maltese hunting community to come this year, they said.

There is also speculation that the Miżieb summer fire, which caused around 25% of Miżieb to be destroyed, was also caused by vandals attempting to disrupt hunters, Sciberras continued.

“We need wardens to patrol the area, especially on feast days and public holidays,” he said.

Sciberras noted how the lack of regulation from authorities in Miżieb allows such acts to continue in designated hunting zones and that the introduction of some type of warden will help prevent these dangerous situations, in addition to other issues that plague the forest, including the copious amount of illegal dumping.

Given that Miżieb is an area shared by both hunters and the public, such acts pose a danger to everyone, especially the environment, and should be addressed immediately by relevant authorities, Sciberras pointed out.