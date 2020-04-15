WATCH: Malta Unveils Waste Treatment Plans For Magħtab, Including Four New Plants

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia hailed Wasteserv’s plans as the “largest-ever investment in Malta’s waste management sector”, stating it will help the country reach its environmental performance and recycling targets.

Four new plants will be built, namely a waste-to-energy facility, a plant to manage dry recyclables, a plant to treat organic waste to extract energy and produce compost, and a new incinerator for clinical and abattoir waste.

Malta has unveiled plans for the development of new waste management facilities at Magħtab, with the aim of drastically reducing the island’s need for landfills.

“Malta will finally be in a position to stop its predominant reliance on landfilling and to aggressively turn waste into precious resources, be it energy, fertile agricultural resources, or upcycled products,” Farrugia said.

Following consultation with farmers who live in the vicinity, Wasteserv has significantly reduced the project’s footprint from 279,000m2 to 82,000m2 and has shelved plans to extend its landfill by 150,000m2.

Meanwhile, Wasteserv has committed to converting some of its other facilities, namely Wied Fulija in Żurrieq, Sant Antnin in Marsaskala and Qortin in Gozo, into green areas with a total area of 170,000m2.

Wasteserv has now been mandated to conduct all the required works to implement this project and has already commenced the procurement process for the waste-to-energy plant.

