WATCH: Dolphins Return To Sliema And They’re Venturing Extremely Close To The Coast

Lockdown might be a frustrating experience for humans but it’s certainly proving to be a relief for dolphins.

For the second time in just under a month, a pod of dolphins have been spotted in Sliema, this time venturing extremely close to the coast of Tigné.

With boating activity seriously reduced as a result of the pandemic, it seems dolphins have taken advantage of the situation to explore new areas.

Certainly something to smile about in these uncertain times.

