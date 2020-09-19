د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: ‘Best View In Malta’ Ruined By Endless Rubbish Thrown All Along Scenic Road

Żurrieq and Lapsi boast some of the most dropdead gorgeous views in Malta… but that doesn’t mean it all still can’t be ruined by some good old human intervention.

“A road with beautiful views, some of the best in Malta… but all you can see is rubbish everywhere,” Justin Meli posted on Facebook this week.

In a number of videos shared by Meli, the scenic road between Żurrieq and Lapsi can be seen dotted with rubbish of all sorts, from plastic and metal to entire garbage bags and even car tyres.

“VIPs, very indigenous people,” one people frustratingly commented under the post. “A third-world country that acts like it cares about its cities and towns. But since it’s not my house, just throw it outside for someone else to pick up.”

“The whole road is like this,” the Maltese man said, sharing even more photos of the sad sight.

“Ignoramus Melitensis at its best,” another comment added. “But as long as we criticise the foreigner.”

What do you make of this?

