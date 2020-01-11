WATCH: Attard Wakes Up To Environmental Destruction As Central Link Roadworks Start

د . إAEDSRر . س

Attard residents and most of all farmers have woken up to a trail of destruction that is continuing apace as the Central Link Project began a few days ago.

The Attard Residents Network posted a number of photos on their Facebook page which indicated the scale of works that are currently ongoing. Passing by the area this morning, one could also note the speed at which excavations are taking place with vast swathes of agricultural land already being cleared.

The network also stated that a number of olive trees were cut down and a cheeselet farm suffered considerable damages due to the works.

Infrastructure Malta is insisting that works can still start pending the result of the appeal filed by various NGO’s against the project.

