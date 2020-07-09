Vandalism And Littering Turn Historic Floriana Garden Into One Big Mess

Photos sent to Lovin Malta show areas of the King George V Garden overflowing with plastic bottles creating an eyesore and inconvenience for innocent park users.

A culture of littering and vandalism in a public garden in Floriana has resulted in a pile-up of plastic water bottles around the vicinity of the park.

Plastic bottles line the outer barrier of the park’s football field in droves.

The beautiful park overlooks Malta’s Grand Harbour but a combination of lack of funding and rampant vandalism has ruined it completely.

“Visitors litter the place continuously and several areas of the park have been closed due to rampant vandalism and safety issues. Irresponsible youths simply ignore the councils’ notice and break into the closed football area, leaving more litter behind,” the Floriana Local Council told Lovin Malta.

The council also claims that a culture of substance abuse has contributed to the park’s deterioration in addition to the collective lack of effort of many.

“Substance abuse takes place in its vast gardens, open spaces & secluded areas around the bastions. Non-residents who work in Floriana are reported to bring along and drop their domestic refuse in our streets and a number of irresponsible residents do not abide by the domestic refuse collections.”

“Irresponsible business operators abuse the domestic rubbish collection system,” the local council said.