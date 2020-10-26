‘Unusual And Sweet Case’ Sees Żabbar Football Nursery Coach Waking Up To A Hawk Stuck In A Goalpost
Football pitches are usually dotted with balls, cones and maybe a misplaced t-shirt or two. But for one pitch in Żabbar, yesterday saw something a little different fluttering around.
“A sweet and unusual case in our ground,” Żabbar’s St. Patrick Youth Football Nursery took to Facebook to share yesterday.
“A beautiful hawk was found in one of our goalposts this morning,” the nursery recounted, sharing a photo of the poor, adorable bird.
“It wasn’t wounded by a gunshot,” the post clarified. “It most likely got caught up in the net and couldn’t fly off.”
“One of our coaches, Allister Buhagiar, instantly noticed it and went to help it,” the nursery went on, going on to explain that local NGO BirdLife was quickly contacted. “After some time, they arrived on site and took the hawk to get the necessary treatment.”
In a constantly tense atmosphere which sees often-hot arguments being fired from both hunters and conservationists, it’s fresh and relieving to see a case like this which is wholesome from both sides.
All’s well that ends well!
