د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘Unusual And Sweet Case’ Sees Żabbar Football Nursery Coach Waking Up To A Hawk Stuck In A Goalpost

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Football pitches are usually dotted with balls, cones and maybe a misplaced t-shirt or two. But for one pitch in Żabbar, yesterday saw something a little different fluttering around.

“A sweet and unusual case in our ground,” Żabbar’s St. Patrick Youth Football Nursery took to Facebook to share yesterday.

“A beautiful hawk was found in one of our goalposts this morning,” the nursery recounted, sharing a photo of the poor, adorable bird.

“It wasn’t wounded by a gunshot,” the post clarified. “It most likely got caught up in the net and couldn’t fly off.”

“One of our coaches, Allister Buhagiar, instantly noticed it and went to help it,” the nursery went on, going on to explain that local NGO BirdLife was quickly contacted. “After some time, they arrived on site and took the hawk to get the necessary treatment.”

In a constantly tense atmosphere which sees often-hot arguments being fired from both hunters and conservationists, it’s fresh and relieving to see a case like this which is wholesome from both sides.

All’s well that ends well!

What do you make of this? Tag someone who’s never seen a hawk up close!

READ NEXT: Mosta FC Calls Out Swieqi FC For Failing To Follow Rules After Dispute Over U-15 Match

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK