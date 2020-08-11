Turtle Lays Eggs At Għadira Bay, With Malta Now Hosting Four Nests

A turtle was reported nesting at Għadira Bay last night, with Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) and Nature Trust Malta (NTM) officers cordoning off the site to protect the eggs.

This is the fourth reliably confirmed loggerhead turtle nest this year.

Malta has seen a whopping 85 eggs hatch between the 2nd and 4th of August from this year’s first nest at Ramla l-Ħamra in Gozo.

ERA appealed to the public to refrain from trampling and creating excessive noise close to the nesting area, as these actions may pose a threat to turtle eggs and any hatchlings.

Any observations of turtle activity or environmental illegality are to be reported immediately to ERA on 99210404 or ced.nature@era.org.mt.

