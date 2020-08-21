Turtle Found Dead After Swallowing Fishing Line Hook In Maltese Waters

The Weather Page Malta, a popular online weather forecasting site, uploaded the photo to social media while appealing to the public to be responsible when out at sea.

A dead turtle was found floating in Maltese waters after it swallowed a fishing line hook.

“So sad! Shaun Camilleri found this turtle which unfortunately died after swallowing a fishing line hook, be responsible!” it said.

Earlier this week, two drunk men were arrested after running into a turtle nest enclosure near Għadira Bay.

Surprisingly, the Maltese islands have been blessed with a number of loggerhead turtle nests this summer season

In Gozo, 85 eggs hatched over a two-day period in Ramla l-Ħamra.

Any observations of turtle activity or environmental illegality are to be reported immediately to ERA on 99210404 or ced.nature@era.org.mt.

