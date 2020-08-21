د . إAEDSRر . س

Turtle Found Dead After Swallowing Fishing Line Hook In Maltese Waters

A dead turtle was found floating in Maltese waters after it swallowed a fishing line hook.

The Weather Page Malta, a popular online weather forecasting site, uploaded the photo to social media while appealing to the public to be responsible when out at sea.

“So sad! Shaun Camilleri found this turtle which unfortunately died after swallowing a fishing line hook, be responsible!” it said.

Earlier this week, two drunk men were arrested after running into a turtle nest enclosure near Għadira Bay.

Surprisingly, the Maltese islands have been blessed with a number of loggerhead turtle nests this summer season

In Gozo, 85 eggs hatched over a two-day period in Ramla l-Ħamra.

Any observations of turtle activity or environmental illegality are to be reported immediately to ERA on 99210404 or ced.nature@era.org.mt.

