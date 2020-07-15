د . إAEDSRر . س

Turn It Down! Golden Bay Bans Loud Music And Camping To Protect Turtle Nest

Malta’s Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) has issued an emergency conservation order (ECO) to protect the loggerhead turtle nest at Golden Bay (Ir-Ramla tal-Mixquqa).

The emergency conservation order serves to adequately protect the turtle nest to ensure the eventual hatching of young turtles.

Only last week, a pregnant loggerhead turtle was captured by CCTV video making her way up Golden Bay, right before she deposited her eggs in the sand.

This is the first time in four years that a turtle has nested in Golden Bay, indicating a possible comeback of turtles nesting on the island.

The regulations in place prohibits the following from taking place at Golden Bay:

  • Loud music
  • Camping
  • Activities involving more than 10 people
  • The use of generators
  • The setting off of fireworks

The full list of prohibited activities can be accessed here.

These regulations will remain in effect until 8th September.

If you would like to report any turtle activity or environmental illegality, contact ERA on 99210404 or ced.nature@era.org.mt.

Right cover image credits: Ambjent

