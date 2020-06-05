Tal-Wej, Ħas-Saptan And Wied Il-Mielaħ Designated As Protected Natura 2000 Sites

A new proposal for three key natural sites around Malta and Gozo to be given special protection status has been put forward on World Environment Day.

Tal-Wej in Mosta, Ħas-Saptan in Birżebbuġa and Wied il-Mielaħ in Għarb, Gozo have been added to the European Union’s Natura 2000 network and have now been designated as Special Areas of Conservation.

“Nature and biodiversity are not just a nice-to-have – they are essential,” Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said today.

“Essential because of the quality of our air and our food, as well as the state of our economy and health, depends on it. To protect this, we need to also provide adequate protection and care to sites of ecological importance,” he continued.

Wied il-Mielaħ has also now been declared as a Special Protection Area (SPA). L-Għadira s-Safra, an existing Natura 2000 site, has been extended to cover further elements of ecological importance.

The proposed sites will be added to the 34 terrestrial Natura 2000 sites already in place in the Maltese Islands, which cover over 13% of the total land area of the Maltese Islands.