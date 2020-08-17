‘Swim Free Now’: Mel, The Marsaxlokk Rescue Turtle Who Had Ingested A Hook, Dies

Sad news for animal lovers gave Nature Trust Malta an opportunity to pass on important tips on proper turtle rescue today, after a loggerhead turtle passed away following nearly two months of unsuccessful treatment.

“Mel, who arrived at our rescue centre on the 26 of June from Marsaxlokk, has sadly passed away,” Nature Trust said in a Facebook post this evening.

“She had lines coming out from mouth and back part and she had ingested a hook. They both caused a serious infection. This hook could not be removed by a surgery. Mel was very weak and had stopped eating.”

The volunteers had force-fed her to try and restore her strength, but unfortunately, they only saw “a slight improvement”.

“Mel suffered from serious infection and inflammation,” the post continued. “We did everything we could to save Mel by following the instructions of our vet, Dr Gruppetta.”

“I did everything for you Mel, still missing you and I remember that day I found and saved you,” a woman who had been on scene that day commented on Facebook. “But God wanted you. Love you always Melly.”

“It’s always a sad day at the centre when one of our turtles passes away, but we have to keep working for all of the turtles that are relying on us.”

“If you find a turtle that has swallowed a hook, don’t pull of line,” Nature Trust advised. “The hook could damage important organs. Please, call the Wildlife Rescue Team: +356 9999 9505”