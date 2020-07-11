Sights From Space: Here’s How You Can Spot This Comet From Malta

د . إAEDSRر . س

Comet NEOWISE can be seen above Malta as it swings around in outer space – and if you’re lucky, you might even get to catch a glimpse of it with the naked eye.

Having a comet be visible from earth is a pretty rare occurrence, so read on to find out how you can spot it.

NEOWISE is visible at dawn, so set your alarm to 4am (we promise you it’s worth it) and chug a coffee or two. Then poise yourself towards the East and scan the sky using your binoculars. You should be looking a bit above the horizon – but not too much!

Once you spot the comet with your binoculars, it should be pretty easy to look at it with the naked eye.

NEOWISE is a retrograde comet with a near-parabolic orbit that was discovered in March. The best time to see it is in July, so don’t miss out on the opportunity!

Have you seen NEOWISE? Let us know in the comments below

