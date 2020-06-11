Scenes From Sicily! Mount Etna Visible From Various Spots In The Maltese Islands

In a bout of exceptionally clear weather, a flurry of people took to Facebook this morning to post picturesque images of Mount Etna, which could be seen by the naked eye from various parts of the Maltese islands.

The active volcano last erupted on 20th May, with explosions having been reported from the New South East crater. Due to such activity, Etna produces ash plumes, which in turn affect the visibility across the Maltese archipelago and Sicily.

While this isn’t the first time that the volcano has been spotted from Malta, it is still considered to be a generally uncommon occurrence.

As of yet, the volcano was reportedly spotted from Gozo, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, and Buġibba.

Featured image photos captured by Ted Attard.

Did you spot Mount Etna this morning? Show us your photos in the comments