Qui-Si-Sana Children’s Park Turns Into Plastic Wasteland Over The Weekend

Parties, pollution and plastic have turned Qui-Si-Sana seafront into a makeshift dumper over the weekend.

It has also become somewhat of a health hazard with broken glass covering the streets near the park – a spot which children, families and fitness enthusiasts frequent on a daily basis.

Out of frustration at the deteriorating state of Qui-Si-Sana front, Vibe FM host, Tina Zammit took to Facebook to log the rubbish she found after just one night.

“6am this morning – Qui-Si-Sana promenade overflowing with rubbish, broken bottles and take-away bags! Disgraceful! To those who did this… come clean up this mess yourselves please!” she said.

The radio host also pointed out that the blame shouldn’t be put on the authorities alone but the people too, including animal lovers, who show a certain neglect to the promenade by littering abundantly.

“I want to make my point clear. Let’s not blame all this on the establishments nor the authorities. This all starts with us. This is the mess some animals leave behind and think it’s ok! That is what bothers me, not one ounce of shame or guilt from the people who were here and left all this trash along the promenade. This mentality needs to stop!” she said.

Tina Zee isn’t the only one to speak up against the pollution at Qui-Si-Sana front, with Lovin Malta receiving photos from various individuals showing how polluted the area has become.