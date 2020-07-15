Partygoers And Lack Of Policing Has Led To Qui-Si-Sana Park’s Pollution Problems, According To Mayor

Qui-Si-Sana park’s perennial pollution problem is a result of partygoers at nearby beach clubs who congregate and litter at the park, claims the Sliema Local Council.

“Last Saturday there was a big party at one of the clubs but this has become a habit. This is happening every weekend and we have no enforcement,” Sliema mayor Anthony Chircop told Lovin Malta.

Frustrated Sliema residents took to Facebook last weekend to express their disappointment at the state of the park which had turned into a wasteland of plastic bottles, cups and other rubbish after a night of partying.

A number of beach clubs currently occupy the Qui-Si-Sana front including Pearl Beach, 1926 and MedAsia Fusion Lounge.

“We don’t issue any permits for these clubs. As a council, we have no rights whatsoever on enforcement, it’s in the hands of the police.”

“We’ve had discussions with the police to seek their presence more often, even LESA could help,” Chircop continued.

Although the cleansing department carries out its daily duties to clean the park and surrounding areas, it’s still a sore sight for early risers who frequent the park before authorities arrive.

“The cleansing department does a fairly good job but they can’t keep up.”

For Chircop, the solution is an increased police presence to stop people from littering and committing other offences, including double parking.

“We insist on more police presence whether it’s from one unit or another, it doesn’t matter to us.”

“If needs be, with the assistance of the cleaning directorate, we will plan to install more bins in the area,” he said.

