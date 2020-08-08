Mysterious Medical History Dating To The 1930s Dumped On The Side Of A Naxxar Road

Plastic bottles, paper towels, plenty of condoms and the odd fridge or two is what you tend to find during an environmental clean up in Malta. However, environmentalist Cami Applegren was not expecting to find this when heading out on her routine clean up this morning…

The outspoken environmentalist came across someone’s full medical history dating all the way back to the 1930s – dumped on the side of Naxxar road.

“A person’s full medical history! Even if this person was unfortunate and isn’t with us anymore, this is not the way to dispose of such information,” the environmentalist said in a Facebook post.

The pile contained everything from medical journals, doctor notes, laboratory results, medicines and personal belongings, most of which contain sensitive information about the patient’s medical history.