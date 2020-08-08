Mysterious Medical History Dating To The 1930s Dumped On The Side Of A Naxxar Road
Plastic bottles, paper towels, plenty of condoms and the odd fridge or two is what you tend to find during an environmental clean up in Malta. However, environmentalist Cami Applegren was not expecting to find this when heading out on her routine clean up this morning…
The outspoken environmentalist came across someone’s full medical history dating all the way back to the 1930s – dumped on the side of Naxxar road.
“A person’s full medical history! Even if this person was unfortunate and isn’t with us anymore, this is not the way to dispose of such information,” the environmentalist said in a Facebook post.
The pile contained everything from medical journals, doctor notes, laboratory results, medicines and personal belongings, most of which contain sensitive information about the patient’s medical history.
And all of it being dumped so carelessly raises questions about why and how it got there…
“There’s also an old photo of the couple, two people born in the 1930s,” Cami told Lovin Malta.
The photo also seems to be taken in New York with Cami dating it as early as the 1950s.
“I picked everything up and put in a separate bag and will take it to the police station. Not sure how to dispose of it and someone mentioned that such info shouldn’t even be with relatives,” she said.
What started out as an environmental clean up has somewhat turned into a mystery-solving mission. Either way, there’s no excuse for leaving rubbish lying on the side of a road.