Mellieħa Teenager With ADHD Spends Pandemic Planting Trees Around His Neighbourhood

A 14-year-old Maltese teenager with ADHD has spent the past few months planting and taking care of trees in his neighbourhood and hopes that his actions will help other teenagers do their part to take care of nature. After a public field in front of his house burned down last year, Jayden Scicluna was intent on rejuvenating the area into the lush area it once was.

“It never got better, but from that day onwards I always wanted to try and change it so that our neighbourhood looks and feels better,” Jayden told Lovin Malta. “Three months ago I finally said it was time for me to change it, so I did!” Jayden took to the task of planting trees in the field and taking care of them at his own expense but his good deed didn’t go unnoticed by his family and neighbours who kept encouraging him with his work.

“The plan was to keep our neighbourhood clean and full of nature. My family and neighbours encouraged me and with their help, we managed to collect money and plant trees,” he said. Yet, despite his altruistic act, a report was filed against Jayden for changing the landscape of the area. “That didn’t stop me. I kept getting support from my family and neighbours and three months later I’m still taking care of the trees,” he continued.